Navraj Hans on becoming a father: We have waited a long time to become parents

Singer-actor Navraj Hans, son of legendary singer Hans Raj Hans and Ajit Kaur Mehndi, daughter of Daler Mehndi, have welcomed their first child after 12 years of marriage. Navraj Hans with wife Ajit

The announced the happy news on Thursday (August 28) via a post on Instagram. Calling it a ‘surreal experience’, Navraj tells us, “It is an unbelievable feeling, one that I can’t express in just words. We were waiting for her for so long and now it has finally happened. Samaj hi nahi aa raha kya mehsoos kar raha hu, I feel complete now.”

The singers jokingly shares that he was manifesting for a daughter and now that she has her, she is his ‘sheer’. He mentions, “Ladke aur ladki mei zyada farak nahi hota, par mere dil ki iccha thi ki mujhe ek beti ho. I now realize the responsibility that comes with becoming a father. I used to see my friends taking care of their kids, and used to ask how it feels and they couldn’t express it. I used to wonder why? But now, when I am going through the same phase, I understand.” He adds, “The first time I held her in my hands, the only thing I felt was only happiness and contentment. Uss mei aur ek ladke mei koi difference nahi hai, woh hamare ghar ka ‘Sheer’ hai.”

Ask him about his wife Ajit’s health, the singer shares, “We had a normal delivery and my wife (Ajit Kaur Mehndi) is healthy. We got discharged on Saturday, August 30 and the entire family was eagerly waiting for my daughter to be back home. For now we are not going back to my home in Punjab and we are staying with Ajit’s family but my parents will join us soon.”

Recalling the journey from the pregnancy announcement to holding the child in hand, Navraj shares, “Hum dono ne sath mei iss phase ko jeeya hai. I was travelling for a show, when Ajit shared the big news with me. This was such a big news for both of us and she couldn’t keep calm for me to return and told me over a call. But the excitement in her voice was palpable.”

We further quizzed him, if life feels different after becoming a dad, the 38-year-old expresses, “With my daughters arrival, we are now complete. I’ve lived every bit of this journey with my wife and loved each second if it. I am resuming my work in a day or two and I want my daughter to grow seeing me work and understand my schedules and work.” Ask him if there are any names they have discussed for the baby girl, Navraj shares, “Naam toh uske daadu, mere ustad ji rakhegi aa kar.”

Although Navraj is known for his public persona as a singer and actor, he is thoughtful about privacy when it comes to his family. “I don’t like sharing my entire life on social media. While I prefer my privacy, I won’t hide my kids, from media. I want my children to feel that I am thinking about them, that I am there for them,” he signs off.