Navratri 2024 | Vivek Oberoi on fasting during the festival: It’s mind over matter

Actor Vivek Oberoi has always been open about his spirituality, something he has inherited from his father, actor Suresh Oberoi. As Navratri is in full swing, the actor “aligns himself with the spiritual energy of Devi”, observing fast, and ensuring that he passes on his values to his children. Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka during puja at home.

“Whether I’m travelling, shooting or managing my business, I maintain my Navratri fast. It’s mind over matter,” the actor says, adding, “If I feel hungry or tired or irritable, I remind myself of why I’m doing this fast... Now, it’s scientifically proven that autophagy happens when you fast, eliminating all the unhealthy cells in the body.”

The 48-year-old began the ritual as a child with his mother and recalls one of his sweetest memories: “Eating phalaahar together and opening the fast with maa has many sweet memories. Even today when I see singhade ki puri or sabudana kheer it takes me back to those amazing memories.”

For Oberoi, this festival is also about promoting “our sanskaar” to his daughter Ameya and son Vivaan.

“Values, culture and a sense of patriotism are very important to imbibe in the formative years in our children. I am teaching them our sanskaars in Sanskrit by explaining the meaning and importance of each ritual and practice. If they don’t find a deeper connection, it doesn’t last long,” he shares.

Festivities in Oberoi household are grand.

“We do the pooja, the ghatasthapna, and the navdhanya. But we make it fun and engaging for the kids so they participate. For me at my stage of spiritual growth, it is more important to meditate and channel energies after the pooja rituals,” he signs off.