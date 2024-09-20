Vivek Oberoi says he never committed to a relationship to avoid heartbreak: 'Casual relationships work for me'

Vivek Oberoi recently spoke about his past relationships before getting married to Priyanka Alva. The actor admitted that he never committed to a relationship as he did not want to be heartbroken. Vivek in an interview with India TV said that only casual relationships worked for him when he was young. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi on the 'absurd' star entourage expense: It adds unnecessary cost to cinema) Vivek Oberoi said that he avoided serious relationships as he did not want to be heartbroken.

Vivek Oberoi on his casual relationships

Vivek, when asked about his previous relationships before he got married said, “I’ve had very few serious girlfriends. I was very clear when I was in college. I was studying, I had already started business, I was investing in the stock market. I didn’t have time. I was very clear that I wasn’t interested in a serious, committed relationship. This was also because my childhood sweetheart died of cancer.”

He further said, “I didn’t want to go through more heartbreak, and I decided that only casual relationships work for me. I don’t count many of those as ‘girlfriends’. But when I’ve loved, I’ve loved with all my heart. I’ve always been honest, I’ve never cheated on anyone. I’ve been transparent and true.”

Vivek Oberoi's family and personal life

Vivek is the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara. His original name is Vivekanand, named after the spiritual monk Swami Vivekanand. He got married to Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva's daughter Priyanka on October 29, 2010. The couple have a son named Vivaan and a younger daughter Ameyaa.

Vivek Oberoi's acting career

Vivek made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002). He later acted in movies such as Saathiya (2002), Yuva (2004), Masti (2004), Kaal (2005), Omkara (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Kurbaan (2009), Rakta Charitra I (2010), Rakta Charitra II (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), Vivegam (2017), PM Narendra Modi (2019), Lucifer (2019) and Khudiram Bose (2022). Vivek was also seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series - Indian Police Force (2024).