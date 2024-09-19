Vivek Oberoi on the 'absurd' star entourage expense: It adds unnecessary cost to cinema

Vivek Oberoi recently shared his experiences of working in low budget films. He spoke about handling his own expenses in order to reduce the producers burden. In an interview with News 18, the actors said that at times high entourage prices can add “unnecessary cost to cinema.” (Also read: Vivek Oberoi on public feud with Salman Khan: Powerful people said they'll make sure I don't work in Bollywood anymore) Vivek Oberoi recently reacted to the debate over 'absurd' star entourage cost.(AFP)

Vivek Oberoi on high entourage costs

Vivek, when asked about his opinion on the current debate over ‘absurd’ entourage cost of actors stated that, “I have never done it. I am very simple man. I hear such reports. At my house, whatever cars I love, I own them. But, when I go to a shoot, I ask them (producers), ‘What’s convenient for you?’ If it’s Innova, it works for me. As long as it’s comfortable and gets me from my hotel to the set, I will come and shoot. When I will want to drive a car, I will buy it with my own money and enjoy. I think it adds unnecessary cost to cinema.” However, he pointed out, it’s an exception “when you are expected to look a certain way, especially for girls, then its worth it.”

Vivek further said, “In my case, what I have done is, when people didn’t have the budget for a team that I want or my staff who is been with me for 20+ years, I say don’t worry about it, I will take care of it with my own money. I will pay them. If I want an upgrade in terms of an hotel, I will pay for it. I am being paid enough to do a film.”

Vivek Oberoi's acting career

Vivek made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He later acted in movies like Saathiya, Yuva, Masti, Kaal, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kurbaan, Rakta Charitra I, Rakta Charitra II, Krrish 3, Vivegam, PM Narendra Modi, Lucifer and Khudiram Bose. Vivek was also seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series - Indian Police Force.