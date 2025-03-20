Freddy Daruwala on Navroz: Customs are intact, but digital greetings and modern lifestyle have made things fast-paced

On Parsi New Year today, actor Freddy Daruwala tells us about his fondest childhood memories of the festival, and how the rituals have evolved Freddy Daruwala offers prayers at his home altar

Navroz to me

Navroz is a time of new beginnings, gratitude and togetherness. It’s not just about celebrating the New Year, but also about embracing positivity, doing good deeds, and reflecting on how we can improve ourselves. For me, it’s a reminder to reset, reconnect with loved ones, and look forward to the year ahead with hope and purpose.

A Navroz ritual that’s a must

One ritual I always follow is visiting the fire temple to offer prayers. It’s a moment of reflection and gratitude for me. I also make it a point to spend the day with family and enjoy the festive spread.

Has the essence changed?

The core essence of Navroz — celebrating renewal, gratitude, and community — remains the same. However, the way we celebrate has evolved. Earlier, it was more about personal interactions, visiting each other’s homes, and traditional customs. Today, while many still uphold those traditions, digital greetings and modern lifestyle have made it a bit more fast-paced. But the spirit of the festival, the values of kindness and new beginnings are still alive.

Fond memories

As a kid, one of my fondest memories was waking up to the aroma of home-cooked festive food, dressing up in traditional attire, and visiting the fire temple with my parents. After prayers, we’d meet relatives and friends, share sweets, and enjoy a grand feast together. The warmth of those moments still stays with me.

Favourite food on Navroz

Parsi food is amazing! But if I had to pick favourites, it would be Patra Ni Macchi, Mora Dal Chaval and Paatio. And, of course, no Navroz is complete without Ravo, Sweet Sev and a kulfi or custard.