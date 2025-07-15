Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora delivers intense scene in audition clip; netizens say ‘better than Suhana-Khushi’

2025 has been exceptionally exciting for star kids, with many beginning their acting careers in Bollywood this year. The first in the list were Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, followed by Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and now Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. This week, Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday will make his big screen debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. But the star kid who is making headlines with her raw and natural talent today is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui. Shora Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s darling daughter Shora Siddiqui has been internet’s sweetheart since the time she attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding with her father last year. Shora’s sharp features left many comparing her to actor Deepika Padukone. Well, Nawazuddin has now shared an audition clip of his daughter delivering an impactful scene, which has taken social media by storm. What’s so special about it? Shora is versatile and confident, immersed in character as she naturally acts for the camera. Netizens are blown away by her talent and can’t get enough.

Showering love on the rising star, one social media user stated, “Kind of nepotism audience want...much better than other Stars' Kids,” whereas another wrote, “She is far better than suhana khan, khushi kapoor n all.❤️” A comment read, “Finally a deserving STAR KID ❤️,” while another shared, “Chip off the old block! She’s following your footsteps :) Proud father moment 🙌🏽.” Many even compared Shora to popular actors in the comment section below. For instance, a netizen claimed, “I can see the next Radhika Apte in her. ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “@radhikaofficial during her younger days!” A comment read, “Little Radhika Apte,” whereas another wrote, “Mini Aishwarya rai 😮🔥❤️.”

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Shora to follow in her father Nawazuddin’s footsteps, straight into Bollywood.