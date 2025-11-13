Fans in ‘full support’ of Sunny Deol after clash with paparazzi amid Dharmendra's health concerns

The Deol family has recently been making headlines for a mix of reasons like Bobby Deol's success in The Ba***d's of Bollywood , but the most recent surge of attention surrounds veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. While the 89-year-old star is now thankfully in good health, much to the relief of his fans, the internet had been flooded with unsettling rumours earlier this week suggesting otherwise. His death was prematurely announced on many channels, sparking confusion and anger across social media.

In the wake of those headlines, both his wife, Hema Malini , 77, and his daughter, Esha Deol , 44, took to social media, urging all to show restraint. And now, it seems the constant frenzy has taken its toll on Sunny Deol, 68.

In videos that have since gone viral, Sunny is seen storming out of his house, visibly angry yet emotional, folding his hands before the media and demanding some decency. He said: “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye ja rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself).”

On Thursday morning, Sunny reportedly lost his temper at the photographers crowding outside his Mumbai residence amid his father’s health concerns. The outburst came just a day after Dharmendra had been discharged from the hospital and returned home. Since then, photographers have been camping outside, hoping to capture glimpses of the family.

The clip has since been widely circulated, sparking a major debate online about the ethics of celebrity coverage and the fine line between journalism and intrusion.

What are netizens saying? Unsurprisingly, most netizens have sided with Sunny, expressing understanding and empathy toward the actor’s frustration. Social media users flooded comment sections with messages of support: “Full support to him…” wrote one Reddit user under the viral post. Another commented, “The paparazzi must stop disturbing them. They shouldn't gather in front of his residence.”

“He has all the reasons to be annoyed..” said one more commenter, while another joked, “thank god I'm not a celeb I would have thrown a chair at them.” Many also pointed out that despite his anger, Sunny remained composed. One comment noted, “I mean, he was still pretty composed with hands joined and all considering the crap media pulled in the last few days. Must be a pretty tough time for them and to deal with these paparazzi bugs not saying must be so excruciatingly annoying omg.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks like “Perfectly valid crash out,” and “He has every right to be angry. I hope Dharam Paji recovers soon and celebrates his 90th birthday with all his children together.”

For now, fans are just grateful that Dharmendra is on the mend, and that Sunny voiced what many believe needed to be said.