Bobby Deol to team up with Ahaan Panday after Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Everything to know

Bobby Deol seems to be living his best cinematic life. With his cult favourite role in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood , it seems like the actor's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon. The latest development in his year? Another major collaboration that signals just how in-demand he’s become among Bollywood’s newest generation.

According to a new report in Mid-Day, after teaming up with Aryan, Bobby has now signed on for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action drama. The yet-untitled film will star Ahaan Panday of Saiyaara fame alongside Sharvari — and Bobby will reportedly play an adversary to Ahaan in the story.

A trade source, however, points out that Bobby isn’t the antagonist in the story. “It will be incorrect to call him the villain. His character is in an authoritative position in the film, but there is more than meets the eye. As the story progresses, Bobby’s character is shown having grey shades, which influences his dynamics with the hero,” shares the source.

It’s an intriguing turn for an actor who has recently redefined the ‘bad guy’ on screen. From his ferocious portrayal in Animal (2023) to his role in the upcoming Alpha — where he’ll take on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the main antagonist. But Ali's next will reportedly be a departure from that image.

“Ali and producer Aditya Chopra were certain from the start that it can’t be a menacing and an all-black role as Bobby has done such parts. The director crafted a larger-than-life persona, keeping Bobby in mind, but at the same time, gave the character personal motivations and shades of grey. Bobby came on board only a week ago,” the source revealed.

Ali, along with the cast, is expected to travel to England soon for the film’s recce. If everything goes as planned, filming will begin in the first quarter of 2026.