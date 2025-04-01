New OTT releases this week: From gripping legal thrillers to unforgettable medical dramas, here's what to watch

Let’s face it: we’ve all been guilty of falling into a TV show rut, re-watching the same old episodes because we can’t seem to find anything new and exciting. But fear not, fellow binge-watchers! This week, a whole bunch of fresh releases are hitting your favorite streaming platforms, and they’re sure to spice up your watchlist. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt comedies, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and let’s dive into the top OTT releases this week! Still from A Real Pain

A Real Pain (April 3)

Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain (2024) brings you a hilarious and heartwarming journey of family, history, and self-discovery. Estranged cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin, who won an Oscar for this performance) travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother and explore their Jewish roots. While David is a reserved family man, Benji is a free-spirited wanderer. As they visit significant historical sites, from Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and Majdanek concentration camp, their wildly contrasting personalities lead to both friction and revelation. If you’re in the mood for a mix of laughs, emotional moments, and a dash of history, this one’s for you! You can watch this on JioHotstar.

Test (April 4)

Test is a Tamil film focusing on the lives of three characters whose fates collide during a high-stakes cricket match. Saravanan (R. Madhavan), a brilliant scientist; Kumudha (Nayanthara), a dedicated teacher; and Arjun (Siddharth), a national-level cricketer, are all pushed to their limits as the match unfolds under intense national scrutiny. The film dives deep into themes of ambition, love, and duty, all while examining the pressure cooker moments of life-changing decisions. With a powerhouse cast and intense drama, this is one film you won’t want to miss! You can find it on Netflix.

Juror #2 (April 4)

Hold onto your seats for this legal thriller! Juror #2 (2024) stars Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, a journalist and recovering alcoholic, who finds himself caught in a moral dilemma that could sway the verdict of a high-profile murder trial. As a juror, his decision holds the fate of the accused, but as the tension builds, the lines between right and wrong blur. Directed by Clint Eastwood, with a supporting cast that includes Toni Collette, JK Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland, this movie is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! You can find it JioHotstar.

Hyper Knife (April 4)

If you’re a fan of medical thrillers with a twist, Hyper Knife is a must-watch. This Korean drama centers around a disgraced neurosurgeon who takes things to dangerous extremes, performing illegal surgeries in an attempt to revolutionise the world of neuroscience. When she crosses paths with her former mentor, the stakes get even higher. What follows is a fierce battle of power, revenge, and moral ambiguity that will keep you questioning what’s right and what’s not. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun, Hyper Knife is a medical thriller that will leave you hooked. You can find it on JioHotstar.

Pulse (April 4)

Now, if you can’t get enough of high-stakes ER situations, we've got another recommendation for you: Pulse. This intense show focuses on a group of ER residents at a busy trauma center in Miami, who must juggle their personal dramas with the constant pressure of saving lives. Between medical crises, romantic entanglements, and emotional breakdowns, Pulse is packed with all the ingredients for a binge-worthy marathon. Trust us, once you start watching, you won’t be able to stop! You can find it on Netflix.

There you have it, a mix of compelling stories and edge-of-your-seat drama across different genres. Whether you’re in the mood for historical comedy, heart-stopping legal thrillers, or binge-worthy medical mayhem, there’s something new for you to discover on your OTT platforms this week!