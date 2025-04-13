Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie might just join showbiz: ‘We have talked about it a lot’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter Malti Marie might already be a performer in the making, but whether she takes center stage for real is entirely up to her. Nick, who recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, opened up about Malti’s budding interest in music and whether he’d be comfortable watching her step into the entertainment world at a young age. “We have talked about it a lot. It’s going to be her choice,” Nick said candidly. “We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing.” The comment came after Kelly asked whether little Malti, already a viral favourite thanks to Priyanka’s Instagram clips, might follow in her famous parents’ footsteps. Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie

Nick added that he thinks entertainment is a “wonderful career” but acknowledged that the journey isn’t always easy, especially for someone growing up in the spotlight. “It’s also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career,” he admitted. “Your one job in life is to protect your kids, but it’s also to let them fly and live their life.”Nick shared that they once brought Malti to a rehearsal, but the toddler wasn’t impressed. “We once took her to practice, and she was not at all having it,” he laughed. “She covered her ears and said, ‘All done!’” Still, he added proudly, “She’s singing a ton.”

Fans of PC may already be familiar with Malti’s mini-performances, whether it’s on a boat in Cabo or walking the streets of London with a tune on her lips. Videos of the toddler humming and clapping along to music have made the rounds online, sparking speculation about whether she might take on a Jonas-Chopra-sized career path.

For now, Nick and Priyanka seem happy to let her grow into her own. “I’m so grateful to my parents for letting us take big risks and chances,” Nick said. “I think they did a great job of balancing that support while also being a little scared at times. We want to do the same for her.”