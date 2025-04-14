Nick Jonas is loving life in New York with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie: ‘It’s been lovely'

American singer-actor Nick Jonas is soaking in every moment of being in one place for a change — especially since that place is New York City with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. The couple, along with their three-year-old, have been making the most of their time together while Nick stars in The Last Five Years, currently running at the Hudson Theatre. Nick Jonas spoke about living in New York with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie

“[Malti] loves being in New York, and I think this time for us as a family has been wonderful,” Nick shared recently. “We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days. And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice,” he added.

He added, “We've been exploring a bit and keeping [Malti] active and busy. We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amid our crazy schedules and it's been lovely.”

While New York life has brought much-needed stillness, being on a Broadway stage has introduced a new kind of thrill. Though no stranger to performing live across the globe, but stepping into the world of musical theater has challenged Nick in unexpected ways.

“The thing for me is there are a lot of people who love this show, who have played these roles in different productions, their high school or college or whatever. And it's those folks who have done it that I feel most intimidated to do it for,” he said.

“But I think that's the beauty of storytelling and being an artist and an actor, is that you get to take big risks and put yourself out there. And I love it. As intimidating as it might feel sometimes, I think it's a really gratifying experience to get out and really put yourself out there and take big swings and see what happens,” he continued.

The Last Five Years, written by Jason Robert Brown, is making its Broadway debut with Nick starring opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The musical, a two-person show, tells the story of a couple's relationship from different timelines and perspectives — with Jonas playing up-and-coming novelist Jamie Wellerstein.

In the weeks leading up to the premiere, Nick found a bit of a ritual in walking to work every day, often running into fans along the way. “It's a really good confidence boost before you go and do a show. It's nice to meet people on the street. Most people are kind," he said. before joingly saying, "And when they're not calling me Joe or Kevin, it's great.”