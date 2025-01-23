Nimrat Kaur pays tribute to her late father Major Bhupinder Singh on his 31st death anniversary

Actor Nimrat Kaur remembered her father Major Bhupinder Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, on his 31st death anniversary by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram on Thursday. Actor Nimrat Kaur(Photo: Instagram )

Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath. The young girl in me hasn’t quite ever been able to process his brutal loss. The grown up daughter, however beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalisation of a dream we had as a family after a 3 decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year.”

She also shared, “We inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak, named after him, honouring 12 other brave hearts alongside who lost their lives in the line of duty hailing from the same area as Mohanpura village, Papa’s birthplace. May this memorial stand tall as a reminder and an inspiration for generations to come about the possibilities of life for a young boy who farmed by the day and walked for miles to attend school in the night, graduated from Jodhpur university on scholarship while being the hockey team captain, passed out of the IMA and went on to being a shining example of a true soldier.”

In the end of her note, she also added, “Remembering and celebrating my brave, handsome, one in a billion father today, for all that he stood for - in life and in martyrdom. Satnaam wahe guru.”