Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on being in Mohali amid security measures: There’s eeriness in the air

ByYashika Mathur
May 10, 2025 06:41 PM IST

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was in Mohali, Punjab when the city underwent a blackout due to tense situation at India-Pakistan border.

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, in Mohali to promote her Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar, finds herself in the middle of heightened security following several drone attacks from Pakistan, which have led to blackouts and airport shutdowns across cities near the Indo-Pak border. 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was promoting her film in Mohali when the blackouts happened.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was promoting her film in Mohali when the blackouts happened.

“We’ve been here (in Mohali) for over two days; we were supposed to travel city to city, with Bhatinda being the next stop. The blackout in Mohali was obviously all pitch dark with an undeniable sense of tension as the sirens wailed through the night. We were told to stay in our hotels and keep the curtains drawn,” says Nimrit.

Also Read| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia calls out actors who demean TV after switching to films: It’s disheartening

As the daughter of Rtd. Brig. Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia, she says she is somewhat used to such situations: “My dad was in the thick of the Kargil War, so I didn’t panic. But yes, there’s an undeniable eeriness. I spoke to my father. He was calm and told me not to worry — everything will be fine.”

Despite the tense atmosphere, she highlights the warmth around her. “One of our producers brought us home-cooked food during the blackout. It was a simple gesture that made a big difference.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on being in Mohali amid security measures: There’s eeriness in the air
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On