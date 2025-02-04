Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia calls out actors who demean TV after switching to films: It’s disheartening

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is set to make her transition from TV to films in just a few months with the Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar opposite singer-actor Guru Randhawa. However, she admits that the feeling hasn’t yet hit her. “Somewhere I feel like I haven't even come to terms with it yet. I went to a screening recently, and it just hit me that three months later, I'm going to be seeing myself for the first time on the big screen, and that's the ultimate dream,” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gushes. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Many actors who make a switch from TV to films don’t like to be associated with the tag of a ‘TV actor’ as it often leads to prejudices being formed amongst the industry folks. However, Nimrit doesn’t shy away from accepting her roots in television. “I have never differentiated between mediums from the very inception of my career. I am not stuck up in that sense. But it has to do a lot with conditioning. I'm not someone who's been brought up in this environment or in this space. I have been brought up in a way where we've always been told to do the best with whatever resources we have and television is what made me and saw me. It gave me my first opportunity, and I will always be grateful for it,” she says.

The actor insists that she derives inspiration from the success stories of actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan, who made the switch from TV to films and flourished. “In the current generation, I see (actors) Vikrant Massey and Mrunal Thakur who have broken the stereotype and continue to reshape themselves and fit into multiple moulds. Just to discard whatever I have earned on TV, is disregarding my efforts, my hard work and all those people who have shown belief in me. That is disrespectful.”

Nimrit also asserts that she isn’t worried about being judged by people within the industry as she feels they are “hypocritical”. She says, “If tomorrow I get a film that breaks all records, the people who are going to be appreciative of me, are the same who maybe six months before judged me because I come from television. People's perception usually changes will success. If I don't accept and be proud of my journey, who am I then without all of those experiences that have shaped me into who I am today?”

Many TV actors also criticise the small screen after moving on to other mediums, and Nimrit says, “Sadly, there are certain rotten tomatoes in whichever industry you go to. But it’s disheartening when people invalidate TV actors. It has been years and years of assumptions and preconceived notions that have led to this. I know a few casting people also who will have that typical mindset that if someone is a television actor, their acting would not be nice.” She adds, “But there's not much that you can do about it. The only way to bring about a change is to focus on yourself and make sure that you can set a right example, like how Vikrant gives me hope.”