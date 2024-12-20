Vikrant Massey talks about his retirement post, how he’s been missing special moments: ‘Honeymoon pe nahi jaa paaye’

Earlier this month, Vikrant Massey took the internet by storm with a social media post. The actor, who won his first Filmfare Award for his performance in 12th Fail (2023), announced that he would meet audiences ‘one last time’ in 2025, ‘until time deems right’. This viral note for his fans came after he delivered four back to back films this year— Blackout, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report— and made netizens wonder if Vikrant was retiring. However, he clarified that he is just taking a long break. Well, Vikrant has now opened up about the post. He explained that when he started off as an actor, he just wanted to act. He did not have any other expectations— fame, awards. But now, Vikrant just needs a break. Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur

During a roundtable discussion with RJ Rohini, Vikrant shared that the recalibration is important because is physically and mentally exhausted. Doing 4 films a year has made him feel he has nothing new to offer. He stated, “Ab mujhe aisa lag raha hai wahi same cheez main kar raha hun. Standards of good are so low, ki mere hisaab se jo average, below average hai woh logon ke liye good hai.” Vikrant explained that in the long term this is not good for him. He added, “I want to act for as long as I can. I want to keep that creative thing within me alive. Isiliye maine socha ki this is the right time for me.”

Talking about his wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan, who came into the world this year, Vikrant shared, “Shaadi ki, biwi ke saath honeymoon pe nahi jaa paaye. Uske saath 3 mahine se zyaada baith nahi paaye. Beta hua, ‘papa’ mere peeth peeche usne kaha, chalna mere peeche shuru kiya, uske daant aaye main dekh nahi paaya. Videos pe, photos pe main usko bada hote hue dekh raha hun.” That’s when the actor realised that life will go on, but he needs to spend some more time at home with his family, travel, read and rest. He does not want to burn himself out. Concluding, Vikrant said, “Main kahin nahi jaa raha yaar.”

Currently, Vikrant is busy shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which will mark Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood.