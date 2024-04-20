No one is bigger than the show, says actor Saloni Sandhu

Actor Saloni Sandhu, who plays parallel lead in the TV daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, believes that whatever happens, the show must go on, as nothing is bigger than work. Actor Saloni Sandhu

“People will come and go but life goes on, industry goes on. No one is bigger than the show. We are all here to work. Humein humara kaam karna hai with full honesty as that’s the least makers expect from us. As a professional artiste, you need to be focused on your job, maybe then there will be just no scope for any fall out ever,” says the 19-year-old.

The show was in the news recently when two of its actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, were replaced overnight by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

Talking about the change, Sandhu adds, “It was during a meeting, held while we were on the shoot that the incident was disclosed to us. Till then, we were completely unaware about what the reason could be. We were all shocked but sometimes things are not in your hand. Also, each actor has a personal equation with the makers and production. Till the time we were together, we were like a happy group but as they say change is constant, we humans know how to move forward.”

Saying that she always shares a good bond with her co-stars, Sandhu says, “As you are together for nine-10 hours, so bond toh ban jata hai but friendship is a different facet of life. I have friends, too many of them, but, my focus is only my character and the show. As I knew Garvita from before, so we instantly clicked as co-stars too, but I prefer keeping personal and professional life separate.”

Sandhu, who plays Charu in the show, feels that it’s just the beginning of her career and she has a long way to go. The Faltu (2022) actor adds, “When I joined the industry it was only to continue growing and improving. As now I have found a footing it’s only my hard work that will take me forward.”