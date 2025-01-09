Nora Fatehi evacuates amidst Los Angeles wildfires: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi shared her harrowing experience as the wildfires in Los Angeles continue to wreak havoc. Taking to Instagram, the star revealed that she and her team had been ordered to evacuate due to the escalating natural disaster. Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and recalled her harrowing experience of evacuating Los Angeles amidst the wildfires

In her Instagram story, Nora described the chaotic scene: “I am in LA, and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane; we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff, and I am evacuating out of here.”

The actor, who was visibly shaken, explained her immediate plan. “I’m going near the airport to chill there because I have a flight today, and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled because this s**t is scary,” she added.

Nora also expressed concern for the safety of those in the region. “I hope people are safe. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said before signing off, promising to keep her followers updated.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram to voice her support for those impacted by the disaster. In a series of heartfelt stories, Chopra extended her solidarity to the victims and commended the firefighters and first responders battling the blazes.

In one post, she wrote: “My thoughts with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to stay safe tonight (sic).” The message was accompanied by a video that captured the immense scale of the wildfire, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The Los Angeles wildfires have disrupted lives across the city, forcing mass evacuations, destroying homes, and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Celebrities like Fatehi and Chopra are among the many using their platforms to raise awareness and express their gratitude to those risking their lives to protect others.

As the fires rage on, the outpouring of concern from public figures highlights the unity and resilience of those affected, even as they face an unprecedented crisis.