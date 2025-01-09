Menu Explore
100,000 flee, 1,500 buildings destroyed as Los Angeles wildfires race unchecked

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 01:29 PM IST

Wildfires in Los Angeles have forced over 100,000 residents to evacuate, destroying up to 1,500 buildings, including homes of celebrities.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in the Los Angeles region, forcing residents to flee their homes in the face of towering flames and thick smoke. The situation has been worsened by powerful Santa Ana winds, that were of the strength of a hurricane, gusting over 70 mph (112 kph) in some areas.

A beach house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades Fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.(AFP)
A beach house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades Fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.(AFP)

Here are the latest updates on the Los Angeles wildfire

  1. At least five people have been killed in the wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes - including in Hollywood.

2. Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires wreaking havoc around America's second biggest city. The natural disaster has also affected affluent neighbourhoods like Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

3. Over 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate, with several celebrities among those affected, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, whose homes have been lost to the flames.

4. A new fire erupted on Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills, leading to immediate evacuations in the area. Authorities urged residents to leave quickly as the flames threatened historic landmarks near the Walk of Fame.

5. Thousands of firefighters from multiple states, including Oregon, Washington, and Utah, have joined local efforts to combat the wildfires, which have overwhelmed LA's firefighting resources.

6. Hurricane-force winds called Santa Ana, gusting up to 100 miles per hour, have spread flames rapidly, devastating communities like Pacific Palisades and Pasadena, and causing gridlock as residents attempted to flee.

7. Water supply issues have further complicated firefighting efforts, with hydrants running dry in some areas, including Pacific Palisades.

8. President Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration, providing financial aid for temporary housing, home repairs, and loans for those impacted by the fires.

9. Thousands of residents remain uncertain about the fate of their homes, with many still waiting for information on the destruction in their neighbourhoods.

10. Meteorologists highlight the role of climate change in worsening the wildfires, with scientists warning that the region's record dryness and intense winds have created the perfect conditions for the fires to spread uncontrollably.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Follow Us On