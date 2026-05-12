Not Tamannaah Bhatia but Nargis Fakhri to romance Aayush Sharma in Ragini 3

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor is well-known for having the ability of making noise with her films and Ragini 3 is no exception. The third chapter of her supernatural horror-thriller franchise is assembling an unexpected ensemble casts of the year which is sure to leave you excited! It was recently reported that Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma has joined Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan, and Nargis Fakhri for the third installment of the series, which began with Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS in 2011. But we now have a new update!

It was initially speculated that Tamannaah's character will romance both Aayush and Junaid with Nargis playing the role of a police officer. However, a source now tells us that Nargis has been onboarded opposite Aayush, not Tamannaah. This fresh onscreen pairing and Nargis stepping into a khaki uniform is definitely something to watch out for!

Unlike the earlier films in the franchise Ragini franchise, Ragini 3 is said to move away from the horror-erotic format that made the series popular over the years. The new film is being positioned as a high-concept supernatural thriller with a stronger focus on suspense, humour, and supernatural elements. The makers are reportedly aiming to create a "date night horror" experience for audiences. That's a bold rebrand, and one that signals Ektaa knows exactly where mainstream horror is headed.

Pavan Kirpalani helmed the first film whereas Bhushan Patel directed Ragini MMS 2. This time, filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh has been onboarded to take over the director's chair, after giving audiences commercially successful films such Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

The project, which is set to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2027, saw a setback when filmmaker Sahir Raza, who was originally going to direct the film, parted ways with the makers. But it seems like things are back on track now.