NTR Jr is terrific in Devara: Part 1, action sequences are the highlight, might just break the ‘SS Rajamouli curse’

I have been hearing about the alleged ‘SS Rajamouli curse’ for some time now, and came across a video on YouTube which almost convinced me it’s real. Legend says that an actor, who delivers a hit with him, their very next film is bound to not work at the box office. Now, I am not superstitious, but the many examples cited indeed had me worried for Devara Part 1. NTR Jr is back after the blockbuster RRR, directed by Rajamouli. And let me state at the outset: going by the content alone, it’s an impressive film which will find its audience. Could this be the one which breaks the curse? A still from Devara Part 1

The story is set between the 1980s and 90s, and shifts from Mumbai to Ratnagiri in a flashback. Devara (NTR Jr) is a brave heart, who for years has been helping in smuggling arms and ammunition manually with a group of men from his village, via the sea. Helping him is Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan) A tragic incident in his village changes Devara forever, and he vows to protect the seas and not let anyone smuggle anymore. Bhaira and his team are annoyed given that they aren’t able to earn money, and hatch a plan to kill Devara. What happens next is the rest of the story.

Devara Part 1 makes it’s ambitions clear from the first frame. Sabu Cyril handles the aspect of making it all look real, right from the intimidating and expansive seas, to the ring fights. The colour grading of the film deserves a mention too.

Coming to the story... well, you don’t get time to focus on the story as much because one man has your attention the entire time: NTR Jr. He’s a star, no doubt, but he isn’t relying on his stardom to do the talking for him. He knows his art well, and makes each and every punch and kick believable. I might sound like a fanboy, but this is only my second film in a theatre featuring him after RRR. So you can believe me when I say this. The director, Koratala Siva knows the pulse of the audience and especially Tarak fans, so the action is of course larger than life. The first half is packed with many elevation sequences. The pace until the intermission is good.

The second half begins with a lot of promise, which is where Janhvi Kapoor’s character Thangam is introduced as well. But it’s the conventional flower pot role, where the only thing she is required to do is look pretty, search for a suitable groom, and dance with the hero in one song. She disappears soon after. Zarina Wahab as Devara’s mother has a much better role than Janhvi in this film. And being the veteran she is, she’s a perfect casting. Films like these, which aim for a franchise, always need that emotional aspect to the story, cue KGF, Baahubali.

The problem with Devara begins when the storyline gets obsessed with finding Devara, and some boredom sets in. It’s dangerous territory because the film suddenly ends after one of the many fights in the second half. It means you lose attention, that too in the climax as the big twist comes along. Not a good sign if the makers are aiming for a second instalment.

Saif Ali Khan as the bloodthirsty Bhaira is effective, and NTR Jr and him share wonderful chemistry. Their first hand to hand combat is one of the highlights of the film, all thanks to Peter Hein, Anal Arasu, King Solomon, Venkat, Dragon Prakash and Kenny Bates, the team behind the fights.

The music of the film (Anirudh Ravichander) goes well with the film, but in isolation there’s nothing that you hum once you step outside the theatre.

To sum up my thoughts, Devara Part 1 ticks everything off the bucket list, except inducing curiosity about what happens in the second part. It isn’t as good a hook as ‘Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara?’, and for viewers who aren’t NTR Jr fans, they might just not care at all. Dangerous tides lie ahead.