O'Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar get mixed reviews; ‘Kabir Singh if he was illiterate’

When it was announced that Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are coming together for the first time ever in a Vishal Bhardwaj film, fans were quite excited to witness this fresh jodi onscreen. Excitement became tenfold when makers dropped the teaser of their film O'Romeo earlier this month. Shahid left netizens in awe as a badass gangster whereas Nana Patekar’s glimpse won hearts. The highlight was Farida Jalal! But sadly the trailer of O'Romeo, which released today, failed to have as deep an impact as the teaser. Here’s what the internet has to say.

O'Romeo follows the story of Haseen Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and reportedly based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara. Shahid is seen as a hitman, a contract killer, who falls in love with Afsha, played by Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani. The trailer gives us a good glimpse of the high-octan action that we will witness in theatres. But a few dialogues, such as Ustara asking Afsha to sleep with her or take off her clothes, have cringed out netizens.

The trailer of O'Romeo did receive some positive feedback. For instance, a fan stated, “Damn looks fire . The sass , blood , Power. Hope this Improves Shahid's Image as a bankable actor and give Vishal Bharadwaj his long overdue of being a great director,” whereas a comment read, “It's iconic fire I m really excited to watch this I hope it turns out to be incredible.” But a majority of netizens have expressed disappointment, and have compared Shahid’s film to his 2019 release Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023), both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One such comment read, “Looks like Animal meets Thukra ke mera pyaar Mera inteqaam dekhegi. The dialogues felt so cringe at times,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Nah, Vishal B trying to copy vanga's ragebaiting but these dialogues look cheaper than animal's. I wonder how cinephiles will react to this now.” A social media user stated, “Seems like an interesting sequel to Kabir Singh. The teaser was better. Vikrant Massey ke liye pehli hi Special Apperance likh diya lol,” whereas another wrote, “ngl, i felt like I watched Kabir Singh after he was done with Med school and is now a full time gunda. Sadly, not feeling this one tbh, will watch it on OTT.” A comment also read, “Kabir singh if he was illiterate.”

O'Romeo is set to clash with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day.