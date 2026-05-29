Off Campus to Heated Rivalry, Finding Her Edge: Hollywood finds love in ice rinks with these sports romances

While sports and romance have gone hand-in-hand on celluloid for decades, it seems like the West has found a new fascination for some cold romance with the ice rink being a major part of some recent romance shows, and even an upcoming one. As Off Campus has become a trending topic on social media, here’s looking at some of the romances that bloomed on ice on screen.

Off Campus

Hollywood romance shows on ice rink

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The most recent sensation on the online world is the sports romance drama Off Campus. Released this month, the show is based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, with the first season adapted from the book, The Deal. It followsHannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham's (Belmont Cameli) "fake romantic relationship" which turns into a real romantic relationship after falling for each other. Garrett and his three flatmates are shown as ice hockey players, and further seasons will explore their respective romantic relationships, same as the book series. The show is already renewed for a season 2.

Heated Rivalry

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{{^usCountry}} Another romance set in the world of ice hockey that took the world by storm was Heated Rivalry. The show explored the story of two arch rivals on the rink, Ilya and Shane played by Connor Storie and Hudson Williams respectively, as their casual fling develops into a deep romance over the years. The Canadian show released in November last year and accumulated a huge fan following over time, with fans going gaga over the leads’ chemistry. Connor and Hudson made appearances on Golden Globes and MET Gala too following the show’s success. Finding Her Edge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another romance set in the world of ice hockey that took the world by storm was Heated Rivalry. The show explored the story of two arch rivals on the rink, Ilya and Shane played by Connor Storie and Hudson Williams respectively, as their casual fling develops into a deep romance over the years. The Canadian show released in November last year and accumulated a huge fan following over time, with fans going gaga over the leads’ chemistry. Connor and Hudson made appearances on Golden Globes and MET Gala too following the show’s success. Finding Her Edge {{/usCountry}}

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An adaptation of the popular romance novel of the same name by author Jennifer Iacopelli, Finding Her Edge follows 17-year-old Adriana Russo, part of an elite figure skating dynasty, who desperately needs to save her family's financially struggling ice rink. A budding romance with her new on-ice partner gets complicated as her ex-boyfriend and his new partner come into the picture. Starring Madelyn Keys, Cale Ambrozic and Olly Atkins, the show premiered in January this year and became a big success.

Michelle Monagham's upcoming show

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Actor Michelle Monaghan is leading the yet-untitled upcoming high school hockey drama set in South Dorothy, Minnesota, which sees her as Harper Sullivan. Following a tragic bus crash that kills the team's legendary coach and several players, the town turns to the coach's widow, Harper to step in and lead an underdog team, while helping them deal with love, life and loss. The show also stars Emilie Bierre, Shai Chase and Josh Macqueen among an ensemble cast. It’s release date is yet to be finalised.

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