On Friendship Day, 6 iconic Bollywood films to re-watch with your BFF: From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Chhichhore

The most thoughtful gift that you can give to your best buddy on Friendship Day today is your time. And what better way to spend time with your loved ones than watching Bollywood classics that have managed to set friendship goals over the years? So call your friend over, grab a tub of popcorn and dive into this binge-watch list we have specially curated for you and your bud on Friendship Day: Hand-picked gems to binge-watch on Friendship Day

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Three best friends set out for an unforgettable bachelor road trip before one of them ties the knot. There’s friendship, drama, romance and tonnes of comedy in this Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif starrer. But one highlight that makes this film even more special is the power of forgiveness. Watching Imraan realise his mistake and apologise to Kabir, who finally forgives his best friend, tugs at our heartstrings even today

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Another classic that set goals for our next road trip is Farhan’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Forgiveness was key in this masterpiece as well. The bond shared by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna made many of us wish we had friends like Akash, Sameer and Sid in real life. If you ever had a friend like them and maybe drifted away like Akash and Sid had, maybe this film will inspire you to pick up the phone and give them a call today

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Naina and Bunny’s love story was iconic and we rooted for them to get together in the end, especially because the characters were portrayed by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor who look great together. But it was Ranbir’s friendship with Avi and Adi, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, that touched hearts because the three of them were incredibly relatable. Also how cute was Deepika and Kalki's unexpected but heartwarming dosti? Yes, eventually everyone got busy in their own lives as it happens in the real world. But the reunion made us realise that no matter how much you drift apart, the bond shared by best friends is never too broken to mend

3 Idiots (2009)

Raju and Farhan, portrayed beautifully by Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, drop everything and rush to reunite with their college best friend Rancho aka Aamir Khan. Do people even do that in today’s fast world, with their own complicated careers to worry about? No. Which is what makes their friendship an inspiration. This film not only takes you back to good old college days but also reminds you the importance of having friends like family around

Chhichhore (2019)

Apart from being one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s most phenomenal performances of all time, Chhichhore is a reminder that you can always depend on your best buds when needed. Sushant’s onscreen romance with Shraddha Kapoor was delightful, but it was his bond with hostel-mates Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty amongst others that made this film relevant and iconic for years to come. Special mention for Varun and Shraddha's super cute moments

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Saved the best for the last! The story was fun, the dialogues were catchy and the characters were pure gold. But it was Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s onscreen camaraderie as Munna and Circuit that became a major reason behind Munna Bhai’s cult status. They were iconic in the 2003 film as well as the sequel, titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Till date, fans are eagerly waiting to see Sanju Baba and Arshad reunite on the silver screen. Honestly, name a better BFF duo than Munna and Circuit. We’ll wait

As they say, friends are the family you choose for yourself. So make them feel ultra special today with these hand-picked gems.