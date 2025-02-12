On World Radio Day, former RJ, actor Neil Bhoopalam, says he misses “going live on air”

For actor Neil Chandramohan Bhoopalam, whose journey in the world of entertainment began with radio at the age of 19, things have come full circle. He recently wrapped up the final episode of his BBC Radio play, Mahabharata Now, marking a nostalgic return to his roots. Actor Neil Bhoopalam started his career with radio in 2002(Balvinder Singh Bhatia)

On World Radio Day today, the 41-year-old recalls, “When I used to work with a radio station at 19, I would finish my studies at college by 2pm and head to the radio station in my hometown, Mumbai.” Dwelling on his on-air stint, he adds, “In my six-hour shift, I used to host two shows — College Se Canteen Tak and Baat Ban Jaye. My first job ever, it lasted six months. I remember getting a salary of ₹5,500 in 2002 with which I even funded my one semester fee. It was a great feeling.”

Neil, who later ventured into acting and VJing , describes radio as a powerful medium: “Being anonymous yet famous is a different thrill! Listeners may not see you. But you still strike up a bond with them. It’s humbling how much admiration you get on air.”

So, does he miss connecting with listeners on air? “The live element on the radio was truly amazing. I miss speaking to people on air,” Neil admits, adding, “Today, radio is also about visuals; Reels make it to social media. But back in the day, it was not so. There remained an element of mystery about the identity of the person speaking on air. It always had the audience guessing your appearance based on what you sounded like.”

He adds, “I still listen to the radio all the time. Once a radio person, always a radio person.”

Now after doing radio, VJing, theatre, films and OTT he feels the common thread between all is the voice. “Everything else other than radio also has visual medium but voice is one thing that is common everywhere along with emotions. Films I believe are a combination of everything. My experience came handy in our film NH 10 which opened with just me and Anushka (Sharma, actor-producer) talking which people liked.”

The Four More Shots Please! actor recalls leaving the radio as he was not getting time for himself. "Then I went into the theatre. Now, I would like a mix that every year there is a film, a new play, OTT series and some radio work. Podcasts are also a very interesting space, and I would like to invest my time in where I would like to do some bak-bak (laughs).”

Bhoopalamhas a feature film release and an OTT series, and the final two episodes of his radio show will be on air soon. “It’s a modern take on Mahabharata where I play today’s Duryodhana. We completed the recording his week for the remaining episodes,” he ends.