'Opening for Bryan Adams' in the Capital is the high point for Delhi Indie Project

Known for its distinctive blend of Indian and Western music styles, Delhi-based outfit Delhi Indie Project (DIP) is set to achieve a major milestone by opening for legendary rock artist Bryan Adams in Delhi. The band's singer, Ashish Chauhan tells us that the performance will mark a pivotal moment for the band, both in terms of artistic exposure and industry credibility. Delhi Indie Project will open for Bryan Adams for his show in Delhi on Dec 12.

“Opening for Bryan Adams would be an incredible experience!” he tells us with palpable enthusiasm. “As a band, it’s a chance to share the stage with a legendary figure in rock music who has built a lasting career with timeless hits like Summer of '69 and Everything I Do. The feeling ranges from excitement and nervousness to sheer pride, knowing you're part of a show that’s going to draw a large, enthusiastic crowd,” he adds.

Preparing for such a high-profile opportunity, DIP carefully curated their setlist to strike a balance between energy, audience connection, and showcasing their signature style. “We aimed to capture the right balance of energy and connection with the crowd. It’s about meeting audience expectations while bringing the personal touch of Delhi Indie Project. Our set includes some of our best original songs and covers to create interactive moments and build the crowd’s excitement for Bryan Adams,” says Ashish. adding that the group has been big admirers of the Canadian rockstar's music.

“Bryan’s songs carry a simplicity and honesty that blend rock and pop seamlessly. His husky voice touches your heart and soul. His ability to evolve with each album while staying true to his roots is inspiring,” he adds.

The band recognises the challenge and opportunity of connecting with Bryan Adams’ devoted fan base. “His fans are deeply loyal to his timeless music. To leave a mark on such a devoted crowd, we’ll focus on creating an experience that resonates both emotionally and energetically. Whether it’s a high-energy performance, a powerful emotional moment, or a nod to Bryan’s influence, we aim to leave the crowd buzzing and excited,” he says.

And therefore, it would be safe to assume that for Delhi Indie Project, this performance is not just a highlight but a potential turning point. “This opportunity amplifies our visibility on a global stage and solidifies our reputation as a band capable of sharing the spotlight with international icons. It could open pathways to international collaborations and propel us into the next phase of our journey.”

As they prepare to share the stage with one of rock music’s most iconic figures, Delhi Indie Project’s performance promises to be a memorable moment for both the band and the audience.