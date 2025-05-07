As India woke up on a tense Wednesday morning, news of its targeted strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) began to dominate headlines. The operation, code-named Operation Sindoor, was carried out in the early hours and targeted nine key locations linked to terror infrastructure, marking a retaliatory step after the April 22 killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Shortly after the confirmation of the military strikes, the Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Kangana Ranaut and Riteish Deshmukh

In the wake of this high-voltage military action, celebrities from across the country took to social media to show solidarity with the armed forces and the nation. Veteran actor-director Anupam Kher was among the first to post, writing simply, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor”.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a passionate tribute to the armed forces, writing, “Jai Hind Ki Sena... Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!!! #OperationSindoor”.

Nimrat Kaur used the now-viral vermillion-themed image to express her feelings, writing, “United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also posted his support, writing, “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. 🇮🇳🙏.”

Actor Hina Khan also posted a concise message: “Operation SINDOOR 🫡, Jai Hind 🇮🇳.”

Director of The Kashmir Files (2022), Vivek Agnihotri, echoed the sentiment in a single phrase: “Jai Hind.”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reacted to the development on X with the folded hands emoji, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.

Bindu Madhavi, a well-known face in Tamil and Telugu cinema, also showed her solidarity on her Instagram stories: “Operation Sindoor, Jai Hind.”

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Jai Hind”, adding the national flag emoji.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a graphic by Maitribodh Parivaar with a message of support for the Indian Army.

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a different route by highlighting the humanitarian aspect. She reshared a post by Hemkunt Foundation, which mentioned that their relief teams were ready to assist on the ground if needed.

Actor-turned-MLA Kangana Ranaut reacted with a series of emotional Instagram stories. In one, she wrote, “Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne unko bata diya. #OperationSindoor”. In another, she posted, “Jo hamaari raksha karte hain, ishwar unki raksha kare. Wishing our forces safety and success.” Her final story featured a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words, “Identify. Track & Punish.”