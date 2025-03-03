Oscars 2025: Watch Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner steal a kiss at the ceremony

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may have skipped a grand entrance together, but they still created a buzz inside the 2025 Academy Awards. Seated front row in support of Timothée’s Best Actor nomination, the couple shared a kiss during the ceremony, a candid moment that didn’t go unnoticed amidst Hollywood’s biggest night. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Oscars 2025 ceremony

Watch the video here:

Timothée, nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, was one of the night’s biggest stars. His performance in James Mangold’s biopic has been widely praised, with critics lauding his ability to capture the folk legend’s distinct voice, mannerisms, and enigmatic spirit. As the awards season reached its climax, Timothée arrived at the Oscars with his signature flair, wearing a butter-yellow leather Givenchy suit designed by Sarah Burton—a bold choice befitting one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward leading men.

Kylie, known for keeping her red carpet appearances selective, once again opted to forgo the press line and headed straight to her front-row seat beside Timothée. The beauty mogul turned heads in a custom black Miu Miu gown, adorned with intricate cutouts and shimmering crystal embellishments. The couple was joined by Timothée’s mother, Nicole Flender, and his sister, Pauline Chalamet, making the evening a family affair.

Though the two have long since confirmed their relationship with public outings—including a courtside appearance at the 2023 US Open and a glamorous night at the Golden Globes—their Oscars moment still drew attention. As cameras panned to the front row, Timothée and Kylie were caught sharing a subtle but sweet kiss, a quiet show of affection amidst Hollywood’s biggest night.

While they largely keep their romance private, their public appearances—whether at award shows, concerts, or star-studded events—have solidified them as one of the industry’s most talked-about couples. With Chalamet’s career reaching new heights and Jenner’s business empire expanding, the two seem perfectly content navigating their respective worlds side by side. And if their Oscars appearance is any indication, they’re doing so with effortless style and undeniable chemistry.