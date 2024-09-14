OTT Spotlight: Bad Newz to Inside Out 2's release, here's the latest OTT buzz

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz making its way to OTT to Inside Out 2 getting an OTT release date, and Matilda De Angelis stepping into Priyanka Chopra’s role in ‘Citadel: Diana’ trailer, we bring to you the latest OTT buzz. Bad Newz and Inside Out

1. Inside Out 2 gets a release date

After a successful run at the box office, Inside Out 2 finally has an OTT release date. It is is all set for its OTT premiere on September 25. Pixar announced the same on their social media handle, along with a poster of the film and wrote, “Contain your emotions, because #InsideOut2 is coming to @DisneyPlus September 25!” The film will release on Disney Plus and fans are eagerly waiting for it to drop.

2. Mirzapur web series to be made into a film?

Even though Mirzapur 3 failed to meet expectations, if recent rumours are to be believed, makers are apparently planning a film adaptation of Mirzapur. There are also reports suggesting the alleged casting of Hrithik Roshan as Kaleen Bhaiya. Several users have expressed their disappointment regarding the same on social media.

Mirzapur

3. Matilda De Angelis steps into Priyanka Chopra’s role in ‘Citadel: Diana’ trailer

Matilda De Angelis has taken up a primary role in the upcoming series Citadel: Diana, the latest installment in the Citadel universe. She will be stepping into the shoes of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The trailer for the Italian spy thriller is already out and has an international cast that includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel Diana

4. Love, Sitara Trailer out

Love, Sitara, starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the main lead, will release on streaming platform ZEE5 on September 27. Directed by Vandana Kataria, the makers made the announcement on Thursday, September 12. It also features Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, and Rijul Ray. The trailer of Love, Sitara was released on social media on September 12.

5. Bad Newz streaming on OTT

After a decent box office collection, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, finally released on OTT on September 13. The comedy drama is currently streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film revolves around a pregnant woman with twins from two different fathers due to a rare biological phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation.

Bad Newz

6. Netflix Announces Carlsen-Niemann Documentary

The controversial Carlsen vs. Niemann scandal is set to appear on Netflix in 2025, the streaming platform recently announced. The news is huge as it was an explosive documentary on the drama and aftermath of the episode that shook the chess world in 2022. Netflix announced the news on its X account on Tuesday, referring to it as “the chess grandmaster cheating scandal.”

Carlsen-Niemann Documentary

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: 5 feel good Hindi movies to watch on OTT

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age tale of three friends in their 20s living in Mumbai and navigating through the complexities of relationships and self-discovery. The film revolves around social media addiction and its negative impact on their lives. It has its fair share of romance, drama, friendship, and heartbreak. If you are missing your friends a little too much today, you should definitely give it a watch!

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 7.3

Laapataa Ladies

The Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama featuring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam. The plot of the movie revolves around two newly wedded brides who get exchanged unknowingly from the same train. Both of them go through their ups and downs in this journey. Laapataa Ladies will surely put a smile on your face.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 7

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was an unusual but fun movie. Shahid, who plays a robotics engineer, ends up falling in love with an intelligent female robot, essayed by Kriti. He mistakes her for a real woman. After realizing the reality, he goes through heartbreak but eventually decides to marry her. But things go wrong when the story takes a wild turn. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya enjoyed a good run at the box office.

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 6.7

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap’s directorial Sharmajee Ki Beti is a slice-of-life film featuring Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, and Sakshi Tanwar. It revolves around modern and middle-class women and their struggles, all with the common surname of Sharma. The film truly celebrates women as strong and flawed people.

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 7.7

Gulmohar

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore’s National Award film Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who spent years in the Gulmohar Villa but are now being compelled to sell it. This sudden shift in their lives helps them to rediscover their bond as a family. The family drama is slow but as the story unravels, it makes it worth watching.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 7.3