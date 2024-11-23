OTT Spotlight: Mismatched 3 to XO Kitty 2, here's the buzz this week

From Mismatched getting a release date for season 3 to XO Kitty season 2 arriving in January 2025, here's what made the news on OTT this week: Mismatched 3 to XO Kitty 2, OTT newsmakers of the week

Kitty embarks on her second trip to Korea

Actor Anna Cathcart is back as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey to the The Korean Independent School of Seoul in the second season of XO Kitty. Based on characters from author Jenny Han’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before books, and a spinoff to its film adaptations from the same name, XO Kitty 2 will arrive on January 16, 2025 on Netflix. This season, Kitty returns to KISS for her second semester as newly single and ready to start over. The show also features actors Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Jocelyn Shelfo and Michael K. Lee, with Philippe Lee joining as a new character.

Mismatched back with season 3

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer coming-of-age romantic drama series Mismatched is coming back with its third season, and the duo announced the release date with a video on Instagram. Mismatched 3 starts streaming from December 13 on Netflix. The show follows the story of Rishi and Dimple who meet on campus while pursuing a gaming course. It also features actors Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malvade, Rannvija Singha, Muskkan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma, with actor Ahsaan Channa being the new addition to the team.

Prasar Bharati unveils new streaming platform Waves

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati entered the field of streaming as it announced its new platform Waves at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The platform has been launched with a slate spanning 12+ languages and 10+ genres, featuring video-on-demand content to free gaming, radio streaming, and 65 live channels. It also integrates e-commerce capabilities through a partnership with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). Some of its initial titles include series Fauji 2, Bhed Bharam, musician Kailash Kher’s music reality show Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash, and films like the National award-winning film Fouja and producer Guneet Monga’s Kicking Balls.

A third outing greenlit for Star Wars: Visions

At the annual Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific Showcase held in Singapore, Disney announced the third season of Star Wars: Vision, an anthology series of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through different cultural perspectives. It will stream on Disney+ in 2025 and will return to Japan to celebrate the world of anime through the elements and mythos of Star Wars.

Tamil social drama Lineman out on OTT

The 2024 Tamil drama Lineman is now available for streaming on the platform Aha Tamil. Headlined by veteran actor Charle, the film is based on true incidents. Set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi salt pans, Lineman revolves around the difficulties people of the land face, centering around an electric lineman played by Charle, while his son attempts to meet the chief minister of the state to submit his project on solar lights.

Punjabi mystery thriller drama Blue Van to drop on OTT next week

Starring an ensemble cast including Ravinder Grewal, Aman Sandhu, Ravinder Mand, Dilawar Sidhu, Gurpreet Toti, and Raj Dhaliwal, the Punjabi mystery thriller drama Blue Van will make its OTT debut on November 28 on Chaupal. The film centres around a peculiar blue coloured van, with a dedicated team of detectives on a mission to uncover the secrets hidden within the mysterious vehicle.

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: 5 crime-thriller movies to watch on OTT this week

Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler stars Jayaram, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and Dileesh Pothan in key roles. Jayaram essays the role of ACP Ozler, who investigates a terrifying serial killing case. During the investigation, he finds himself reshaping his own fate.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 6.6

Oru Nodi

'Directed by B. Manivarman, Oru Nodi features Thaman Kumar, M. S. Bhaskar, and Vela Ramamoorthy in the lead roles. The story revolves around a police inspector who investigates the disappearance of a man. He also unravels a web of political corruption and organized crime in Madurai.

Platform: Aha

Language: Tamil

OTTplay rating: 6.4

Jaane Jaan

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The film revolves around a single mother caught in a crime investigation. Her neighbor, who is a maths teacher, offers to help. But a cop leaves no stone unturned to investigate the case.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 7.1

Unlocked

If you love Korean content, then you should give this one a try. Directed by Kim Tae-joon, Unlocked stars Chun Woo-hee, Yim Si-wan, and Kim Hee-won in the lead. The story is about a woman whose life turns upside down after a harmful man gets her lost cell phone. He uses it to track her every move.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

OTTplay rating: 6

Kaka Pardhan

Punjabi movie Kaka Pardhan revolves around two characters who come to the city to become gangsters. The plot of the film aggravates when they rule over the gangsters of the city. Directed by Rubal Chinna, the film stars Vadda Grewal, and Prince Bhullar in lead roles.

Platform: Chaupal

Language: Punjabi

OTTplay rating: 7.8