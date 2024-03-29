Over 15000 music lovers turn up at Sonu Nigam's Bengaluru show

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has been performing back-to-back shows for a couple of months, was in for a surprise when the fans created a frenzy at his recent show in Bengaluru. Over 15,000 music lovers gathered at the Bhartiya Citi Mall, with several queued up outside. A source from the venue says, "When Sonu ji took the stage, the crowd went berserk. While the atmosphere was magical, things also became a bit stressful for the organisers, as they had to control the crowd. In fact, Sonu ji had to stop his performance mid-way due to the overpouring love and noise to request the audience to settle down." Sonu Nigam(Instagram)

Nigam, who performed for almost three hours and also rendered some Kannada songs, said, "I will sing for as long as I can, but I request everyone to calm down."

The source adds that the Padma Shri recipient's request was respected immediately, as the fans settled down and swayed along. The singer belted out of some his iconic hits, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Sandese Aate Hain, Bijuria, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Dil Dooba, among others.

The organisers NR Talent and Event Management, who took care of the artist and production arrangements at the event, tell us: "We have done so many shows with Sonu ji but this one was something else. Having done over 20 shows in a month, his energy was still on point. The audience grooved with him as he performed some uptempo moves on stage, without missing out on the sur."