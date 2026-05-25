Padma Awards 2026 | Alka Yagnik: It's such an honour

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik will receive the Padma Bhushan today in a ceremony being held in Delhi. The 60-year-old, who will be honoured from President Droupadi Murmu at a civil investiture ceremony in Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, shared her happiness about the same. Alka Yagnik

“I just want to thank the Government of India for giving me this prestigious honour,” she says, adding: “I also want to thank all my listeners for their unconditional love. Thank you so, so much.”

Over the years, Yagnik has delivered countless chart busters, including iconic tracks like Ek Do Teen and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, both of which became cultural phenomena and showcased her vocal versatility. The singer is currently recovering from an illness. In an update shared last month, she said she is “still suffering” but remains hopeful.

About Padma Awards This year's official list features 131 distinguished personalities celebrated across various disciplines, with 66 of them receiving their honours directly in today's ceremony. The prominent awardees include late icon Dharmendra, who was posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Bhushan will be awarded to popular personalities including actor Mammootty, veteran tennis player Vijay Amritraj, top banker Uday Kotak, and seasoned politician Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Additionally, the Padma Shri category highly celebrated Indian sports icons, presenting honours to national cricket captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, alongside hockey star Savita Punia and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.