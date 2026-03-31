Alka Yagnik is unable to take up new singing assignments due to battle with rare hearing disorder: 'Still suffering’

In 2024, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik shocked fans after revealing she was battling a rare hearing disorder, prompting her to step away from the spotlight. Now, in a new health update, the singer has admitted that she is “still suffering” from the condition. Earlier this year, Alka Yagnik was awarded the Padma Bhushan honour by the Government of India.

Alka Yagnik on rare hearing disorder In an interview with NDTV, the singer shared a fresh update about her battle with the rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss diagnosis. The report stated that the singer was reluctant to talk about it, and went on to mention that she admitted that she is "still suffering" from the illness.

It is because of her illness that she has not taken up any new assignments. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," Alka said in the interview.

Her voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in 2024, where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman. Earlier this year, Alka was awarded the Padma Bhushan honour by the Government of India.

During the chat, she was asked if she had expected the honour earlier. To this, the singer said, “Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that."