Alka Yagnik is unable to take up new singing assignments due to battle with rare hearing disorder: 'Still suffering’
Singer Alka Yagnik admitted that she has not taken on any new assignments due to her rare hearing disorder and provided an update on her health.
In 2024, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik shocked fans after revealing she was battling a rare hearing disorder, prompting her to step away from the spotlight. Now, in a new health update, the singer has admitted that she is “still suffering” from the condition.
Alka Yagnik on rare hearing disorder
In an interview with NDTV, the singer shared a fresh update about her battle with the rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss diagnosis. The report stated that the singer was reluctant to talk about it, and went on to mention that she admitted that she is "still suffering" from the illness.
It is because of her illness that she has not taken up any new assignments. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," Alka said in the interview.
Her voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in 2024, where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman. Earlier this year, Alka was awarded the Padma Bhushan honour by the Government of India.
During the chat, she was asked if she had expected the honour earlier. To this, the singer said, “Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that."
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with sensorineural deafness
Back in 2024, Alka took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' due to a 'sudden viral attack'.
“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” Alka wrote in the note.
At that time, she added, "As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers." The singer further shared a warning against the 'exposure to very loud music and headphones'.
Alka has lent her voice to some of Indian cinema's foremost songs such as Mohra's Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's Ae Mere Humsafar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein and Tamasha's Agar Tum Saath Ho.
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