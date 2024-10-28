‘Pair ulte karleti hai’: Kartik Aaryan calls Vidya Balan chudail; takes Madhuri on a date ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

When you get along with your colleagues, work can be a whole lot of fun. By the looks of it, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are proof of the same. The two are having a gala time promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. At every promotional event, we get fun glimpses of the actors laughing as if they have inside jokes! Just recently they got together again with their team for the grand launch of the track Ami Je Tomar 3.0. A new video from the event has now surfaced on the internet, where Kartik described Vidya as a ‘chudail’ after she displayed a spooky talent reminiscent of ghosts and spirits such as her character Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan with his co-stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit

In the viral video, while someone else was talking, Vidya showed Kartik that she can turn her foot around a whole 180 degrees. Looking at this, Kartik exclaimed, “Yeh dekho, chudail. Pair ulte karleti hai yeh.” In the comment section of this video, one netizen joked, “Me and my bestie during school assembly,” whereas another comment read: “Looks like she has hypermobility in her ankles. The real manjulika indeed 💀.” Well, Kartik is also having a fun time with his other Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit. Just recently the two went out for a vada pav date while promoting their horror comedy film in Pune.

Together, Madhuri and Kartik screamed ‘yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali’ before gorging on their delicious looking vada pavs. In the caption below, Kartik shared, “A Vadapav Date With My Manju 👻❤️ @madhuridixitnene. ही दिवाळी भूलभुलैया ची.” This cute clip left many fans guessing how the OG Manjulika aka Vidya will react to Kartik and Madhuri’s date. One netizen joked, “OG manjulika plotting against you two 😂,” whereas another social media user claimed, “After seeing this The OG Monjulika is coming for You Rooh Baba! Bach ke rehna 🤪😂.”

While Kartik will be back as Rooh Baba, Vidya is reprising her iconic character Manjulika from Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But the twist is the entry of Madhuri, who also goes by the name Manjulika. Meanwhile Triptii Dimri has joined the cast as Kartik’s love interest. Well, we can’t wait to meet the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team on Diwali!