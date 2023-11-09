Pakistani singer Javed Bashir: Want to see how lifting of ban is implemented in India

Some time back, Bombay High Court lifted the ban on Pakistani artists, opening a glimmer of hope for them to return to the country and work. And Pakistani singer Javed Bashir is happy to see the positive development, and is looking forward to seeing how it is implemented further.

For almost seven years, there has been a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, but last month the Bombay High Court rejected a petition that sought to ban them from working in the country, observing that it was a backward step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace.

Now, Bashir, who has sung songs for many Bollywood movies such as Cocktail, Kahaani, Rush, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, has come forward to laud the development.

“I am so happy that this news has come in, and now I want to see how the lifting of the ban is implemented in real life. That being said I am glad that we have took one step forward towards something positive, moving on from the political stir,” Bashir tells us.

He adds, “We have seen the kind of love Pakistani artists got in India, and the love that Indian artists enjoy in Pakistan. It was because of the borders that the musical chord between the countries got cut due to border tensions, and it doesn’t send a good impression to the world”.

Filled with hope, he mentions, “I want to see how the ban lift is implemented and we are allowed to work in India again. Indian music and Pakistani music is connected with a special string of our legacy, and can’t be wiped away with border lines. A lot of people are suffering because of this ban, and I hope the ban is lifted as soon as possible”.

The singer, known for crooning Hindi songs such as O Rangrez, Ye Tune Kya Kiya and Tera Naam Japdi Phiran, is taking a step forward, and has worked on a special dedication for all his Indian fans.

“When it comes to my Yaara song, I have worked on three or four versions of the same, which is a special dedication for all my Indian fans. Every version will have a different style of music, and different variation. It is my way of saying how much I love them, and how much I miss working in India,” he says, adding that he is still in touch with a lot of Indian artists such as Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Rashid Khan.

