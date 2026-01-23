Palaash Muchhal finds himself in the middle of yet another cheating controversy: Here's everything to know

Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is once again in the middle of controversy. Last year, he made headlines after his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. Soon after, he was hit with a series of cheating allegations. Now, new claims have emerged, this time involving a film project and a police complaint. Palaash Muchhal with ex-fiance Smriti Mandhana

What is the case about? According to news agency PTI, actor and producer Vidnyan Mane approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, accusing Palaash of cheating him in connection with a film titled Nazaria. Apparently, Vidnyan had submitted an application to the Superintendent of Police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the composer.

As per the complaint, Palaash and Vidnyan met in Sangli on December 5, 2023, where Vidnyan expressed interest in investing in film production. Palaash allegedly told him he could join as a producer for Nazaria, assuring him that an investment of ₹25 lakh would yield a profit of up to ₹12 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms. Vidnyan was also reportedly offered a role in the project.

The complaint further stated that after two follow-up meetings, Vidnyan transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Palaash by March 2025, but the project remained incomplete. When he sought a refund, he allegedly received no response, prompting him to approach the police. Officials confirmed that no FIR has yet been registered and that a preliminary inquiry is currently underway. The controversy comes just days after Palaash's next directorial venture was announced, starring Shreyas Talpade.