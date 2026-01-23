Palaash Muchhal finds himself in the middle of yet another cheating controversy: Here's everything to know
Months after his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off, the music composer lands in fresh trouble. Here's everything to know
Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is once again in the middle of controversy. Last year, he made headlines after his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. Soon after, he was hit with a series of cheating allegations. Now, new claims have emerged, this time involving a film project and a police complaint.
What is the case about?
According to news agency PTI, actor and producer Vidnyan Mane approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, accusing Palaash of cheating him in connection with a film titled Nazaria. Apparently, Vidnyan had submitted an application to the Superintendent of Police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the composer.
As per the complaint, Palaash and Vidnyan met in Sangli on December 5, 2023, where Vidnyan expressed interest in investing in film production. Palaash allegedly told him he could join as a producer for Nazaria, assuring him that an investment of ₹25 lakh would yield a profit of up to ₹12 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms. Vidnyan was also reportedly offered a role in the project.
The complaint further stated that after two follow-up meetings, Vidnyan transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Palaash by March 2025, but the project remained incomplete. When he sought a refund, he allegedly received no response, prompting him to approach the police. Officials confirmed that no FIR has yet been registered and that a preliminary inquiry is currently underway. The controversy comes just days after Palaash's next directorial venture was announced, starring Shreyas Talpade.
A look back at Palaash Muchhal’s past controversy
Last year, Palaash was in the news when his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. The announcement had initially drawn massive attention, but the plans were later shelved after Smriti’s father fell ill. The cricketer eventually confirmed that the wedding had been cancelled.
Palaash had addressed the rumours through an Instagram post, writing: “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs.”
With the latest cheating allegations and a possible FIR, Muchhal once again finds himself navigating controversy.
