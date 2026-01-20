Palaash Muchhal returns to work after cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana, ropes in Shreyas Talpade for new film

Since the past few months, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal have been in the news regarding their cancelled wedding. After dating for 5 long years, the two were all set to get married in November last month. The wedding didn’t take place and two weeks later, Smriti and Palaash issued official statements calling off their union. Amid various rumours, Smriti eventually returned to the pitch for training. Well, it has now been reported that Palaash is also ready to resume work after taking some time off for himself.

After his cancelled wedding to Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal is now returning to the director’s chair for a new film, which will star actor Shreyas Talpade in the lead. Announcing the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon.” This project will mark Palaash’s third film as a director.

In the past, Palaash has directed many music videos starring actors such as Rashami Desai and Nataša Stanković. In 2022, he wrote and directed his first film titled Ardh, which featured actors Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik. Two years later in 2024, Palaash reunited with Rajpal for Kaam Chalu Hai, a film based on the real-life story of Manoj Patil. The very talented Shreyas, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Azad Bharath as Subhas Chandra Bose.