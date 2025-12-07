Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal Fallout Timeline: Dream proposal to cheating rumours and calling off wedding

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal were national sweethearts for the longest time this year. Millions of fans were eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures, enjoying each moment of the pre-wedding festivities online just like family members. So when the wedding came to a sudden halt and was indefinitely postponed, it came as a major shocker to netizens. Two weeks later, the bride and groom have now shared their first official statements, calling off the wedding. Let’s get you caught up:

Before announcing their wedding, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal were in a relationship for over 5 long years. They often shared loved-up pictures on social media, giving netizens a glimpse of their love story, from posing together on the cricket pitch with a trophy Smriti won, to cute birthday wishes

In November this year, weeks after Smriti and the Indian women’s team lifted the 2025 Women's World Cup trophy, Palaash went down on one knee and proposed. In a video which soon went viral, Palaash surprised Smriti by proposing to her at the DY Patil Stadium, on the same pitch where India won the World Cup match

Not long after, Smriti made an adorable Instagram reel with her team mates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy, announcing her engagement. In the background, the cricketer used the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s film Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). The bride-to-be was glowing and looked her happiest as she flaunted her diamond ring

On November 21, Smriti proceeded with her Haldi ceremony, followed by her Mehendi ceremony on November 22 and Sangeet ceremony later in the evening. In viral videos of their Sangeet, Palaash serenaded Smriti with the song Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi . The bride and groom even danced to Tenu Leke from Salman Khan’s film Salaam-E-Ishq (2007)

Today on December 7, two weeks after their wedding day was supposed to be, Smriti Mandhana shared an official statement calling off the wedding. She wrote: “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.”

Smriti and Palaash were set to get married on November 23. But the wedding was indefinitely postponed when the bride’s father was hospitalised with symptoms of a heart attack. Reports later revealed that Palaash was also hospitalised. This was soon followed by rumours of Palaash allegedly cheating on Smriti on their Sangeet night with the wedding choreographer. Later, screenshots of Palaash’s alleged flirty Instagram DMs surfaced on the internet. The accused choreographers rubbished the reports with statements, but Palaash remained tight-lipped

Palaash also shared a note, which read: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Earlier this week, Palaash visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram. Smriti, on the other hand, is yet to make her first public appearance.