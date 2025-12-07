Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal call off their wedding, share first official statements: ‘Would like to close…’

After countless reports about reasons why their wedding was cancelled, cheating allegations against the groom and rumoured new wedding dates, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal have shared their first official statements. The former couple was all set to tie the knot on November 23 but their wedding was indefinitely postponed when the bride's father was hospitalised, followed by the groom himself. Later rumours about Palaash cheating on Smriti with their wedding choreographer on Sangeet night began doing the rounds. Smriti and Palaash have now officially called off their wedding.

In her first official statement, Smriti Mandhana shared, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.”