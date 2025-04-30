When Palak Tiwari 'stalked' a guy on Instagram and ended up dating him — and no it's not Ibrahim Ali Khan!

Palak Tiwari is slowly but surely building her body of work in the industry. Now while she does stay in the news either due to her daring sartorial choices or the fact that she is consistently linked to Ibrahim Ali Khan, one thing neither she nor her rumoured beau are yet to tip a nod to, is the latter. Palak Tiwari opens up about her dating life(Photos: Instagram/palaktiwarii)

In a recent chat with Zoom though — in lieu of promoting her next release Bhootni — saw her get candid about how when she wants something she truly goes after it.

The prize in Palak's anecdote, was a cute guy she had chanced across on Instagram, but didn't know his name or whereabouts. Now you best believe she still (virtually) hunted him down and even ended up dating him!

She shared, "So there was this guy, and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, he's so cute'. When I spot a guy, and I think he's cute, I need to know who he is. But I didn't know anything, not even his name, nothing. I had just seen him once, and I knew I needed to find out.

This person posted a story with him but didn't tag him. And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username. I sent it to my friend. This was just for me…I wouldn't have done it for anyone else. But yes, it did work out till it did".

That being said, one can only expect Palak to make such vague references to her love life. During a previous chat with Filmfare, the budding actor had candidly shared why she'd rather keep her matters of the heart, entirely out of the limelight. She said, "At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life to be a topic of conversation when I'm trying to make a name for myself. That just reduces you to a headline. Also, I don't like people's opinions about something I feel strongly about. If I'm in a relationship, I obviously feel strongly about it. I wouldn't want people commenting on it, and I wouldn't want to read those opinions. That's why I'd keep it private".

Bhootni, which will feature Palak along side Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh, is scheduled for a release on May 1.