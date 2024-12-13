Panchayat actor Aasif Khan marries Zeba in Mumbai: “Walima today” he says

Aasif Khan is best-known for his portrayal of Damad Ji in the web series Panchayat. Now, the actor has found his begum in real life. He got married to Zeba in Mumbai on Tuesday and the couple is now in his hometown, Nimbahera, Rajasthan, for the Walima. Aasif Khan and Zeba

“Zeba is from Mumbai and she’s not connected to the film industry. We had an intimate nikaah ceremony in Mumbai, with some friends from the industry around. The Walima will be held on Friday in my Nimbahera,” he tells us.

Khan, who was also seen in Mirzapur, says actors Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sunny Deol, Anshumaan Pushkar attended his wedding. “Unfortunately, the Panchayat team couldn’t join due to the ongoing shoot,” he shares.

The actor says his wedding has brought a lot of happiness to the family. “Ammi (Firdaus Khan) desperately wanted me to get married. Now she, and all my family and friends, are so happy. My elder brother is married and has two kids. Next is queue is younger brother and sister. I had been pushing this for long but had to give up to her persistence,” says the 31-year-old.

Khan posted four photos with Zeba from the nikaah ceremony on social media and captioned them: “Qubool hai”. Actors Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Banerjee and others congratulated him.

A lot of actors and his fans congratulated Aasif on his social media accounts. Some interesting memes from the hit series Panchayat too figured in the replies. Some posts read: ‘Chakke wali kursi mili kya?’ and ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’.

So, is he next geared up for the new season for Panchayat. “It will again be a surprise and in the last season we got lot of love. I will soon be seen in projects Section 108 (with Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and The Virgin Tree. Hope the new beginning (nikah) opens new chapters,” says the actor.