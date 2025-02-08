Papon recreates Jagjit Singh's hit Sadma on his birth anniversary: ‘It is my humble tribute to him’

Renowned singer Papon has unveiled his latest track, Sadma, a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Jagjit Singh on his 84th birth anniversary. Originally composed and performed by the ghazal maestro himself, the song has been reimagined by Papon, who lends it his distinctive touch while preserving its timeless essence. He hopes his rendition blends deep emotion with artistic sincerity, honouring the spirit of the original while offering a fresh perspective. Papon recreated Jagjit Singh's hit Sadma on the latter's 84th birth anniversary today

"Jagjit Singh Ji has been an eternal inspiration for me and countless music lovers. His voice was not just about melody—it was about storytelling, about evoking emotions that stay with you forever. I grew up listening to his ghazals, and his music has shaped my understanding of depth and soul in singing," he said.

Penned by the acclaimed poet Qateel Shifai, Sadma remains an enduring classic, revered by admirers of ghazals and poetic expression. Through this re-interpretation, Papon not only acknowledges the profound influence of Jagjit Singh’s music but also seeks to introduce his unparalleled legacy to a younger audience. The composition retains its hauntingly beautiful quality, striking a chord with listeners who appreciate the depth and richness of ghazals.

By revisiting this classic, Papon has created a bridge between past and present, ensuring that the magic of Singh’s music continues to resonate with audiences old and new.

“Recreating Sadma is my humble tribute to him [Jagjit Singh), a way of saying thank you for the magic he gave us. I have tried to keep the essence of the song intact while bringing my own interpretation to it. I hope listeners feel the same warmth and nostalgia that I felt while recording it,” Papon said.

Beyond this tribute, Papon has been actively engaged in live performances across the globe and al, he recently introduced Room Khali Hai, the second track from his album Pura Asmaan