Param Singh on his short-lived TV comeback: Sometimes projects just don’t work

After a hiatus of over three years from the television screen, actor Param Singh made a return with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM), which he says was creatively fulfilling for him, but didn’t find the success it deserved. The show recently went off air within just four to five months of him joining the cast post leap. Param Singh

Talking about returning to TV screen, Param says, “It was a long break. I wasn’t used to working like that for years. But when I got the opportunity to do this character—starting off timid and then transforming completely—I was excited. There was a clear 180-degree shift in the role, and that really intrigued me.”

"I didn’t want to take up something just for the sake of being on screen. I need to feel connected to the work I do," says Param, adding, "I was being approached for roles, but nothing felt too exciting to pick and work upon. Having said that, even though fans were missing me on TV, I was working on other projects. I did workshops, shot for 2 web series, and more. It’s just that the shows I shot for haven’t released yet, so people thought I had disappeared."

Despite the short run of the show, Param holds no bitterness. “I had a good time. So no regrets,” he says, adding, “It was one of those projects that had everything going for it—good writing, a strong team, and a fresh concept. But sometimes good projects just don’t work on TV. Nobody really knows why.” The 36-year-old actor also mentions, "The makers had pushed the show to a different time slot, their was no connection of the new characters to the old cast and story line. Their was a visible disconnect that the audience felt."

Having said that, Param asserts that no one can predict what will and won't work on television these days. While a lot of actors have often mentioned about choosing roles to just be seen, Param thinks differently. "A lot of actors pick up roles just to maintain visibility, and that’s fine. But I’ve never been that kind of actor. I can’t do something just to be seen. There has to be substance for me to say yes." During his time away from daily soaps, he had been offered multiple shows—some of which he accepted, but they too didn’t last long. “There were a couple of interesting ones, but they shut down in three months. I genuinely thought they would work. The concepts were new, the production quality was great, and I believed in them,” he shared. “But nothing happened. It’s disappointing because you invest time and energy, and then it just doesn’t take off.”

“It’s part of the job. You work hard, give it your all, and sometimes things still don’t work. You just move on to the next one,” says Param wrapping up, as he mentions that despite these setbacks, he is focused on working on his craft.

