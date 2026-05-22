Paramvir Singh Cheema on alpha male heroes taking over: Logon ko maar-dhaad karne wala, cigarette peeta hero hi chahiye

Paramvir Singh Cheema is currently riding high on the success of his show Sapne Vs Everyone season 2 and his Punjabi debut film Pitt Siyapa. And these added to his hit streak that started with Tere Ishk Mein (2025) and Border 2. While he enjoyed the success on the big screen, he admits the show’s success leave more impact on him. “I was skeptical before Border 2 wondering if I would get lost in the entire cast, or if people would stop looking at me as a hero. When the film became a hit, people saw it as a Sunny Deol film that became hit, but with Sapne Vs Everyone, people said ‘Param ka show hit hua’ or ‘Ambrish (Verma, actor-director) ka show hit hua’, and that hit differently,” Paramvir Singh Cheema says.

Paramvir Cheema(Photo: Instagram)

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The actor admits that his image to the audience has become that of a ‘good guy’ on screen, and he says it has made him doubtful too. “I keep questioning the norm and myself about this. People also question if a character is doing everything right, they say kuch to galat kar. I was very shocked to see that logon ko bas jo maar-dhaad karne wala ho, jo baat baat pe gun nikaal le, jo cigarette peeta ho, wahi hero chahiye tabhi wo pasand karenge,” he says, referring to the hypermasculine, alpha heroes that have become successful with films like Dhurandhar franchise and Animal (2023).

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{{^usCountry}} Paramvir adds, “I realised that ‘true to nature, good guy’ parts are being written very less now. I prefer doing those parts, but seeing the trend, now even I want to try an alpha male part and see where I land. Maybe I could add my own essence in it. This question has been running in my head for a while.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paramvir adds, “I realised that ‘true to nature, good guy’ parts are being written very less now. I prefer doing those parts, but seeing the trend, now even I want to try an alpha male part and see where I land. Maybe I could add my own essence in it. This question has been running in my head for a while.” {{/usCountry}}

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While the actor admits that this want comes out of the desire to explore, but also from the surrounding pressure that is built from the success of such characters. “A lot of youngsters desire to be that hypermasculine, alpha man. They prefer watching those characters on screen too, which is sad also at times. I get a lot of good messages but those people don’t follow me. I realised that everybody wants to be an alpha, so they don’t follow who they actually are, they follow who they want to be. But even if the majority of the audience is liking such characters, it is that much necessary to also show the good guy,” he asserts.

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His own film Tere Ishk Mein had one such character with actor Dhanush, and the film was also criticised for supposedly glorifying toxic characters. Addressing the criticism, he says, “When I read the script, I understood that they are targeting obsession and that alpha men portray. But when I had a word with Aanand (L Rai, director) sir, he said that’s why my character was important, as at the end, a girl would want a guy like my character. He said I was the audience’s view and it was necessary to have both of these portrayals as in today’s time, it’s up to the audience who they want to choose. Thankfully, that landed nicely as many people messaged me after the film saying I was the saving grace and the ray of hope in the film.”

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