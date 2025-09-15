Paresh Rawal talks about Baburao spin-off, reveals if walking out of Hera Pheri 3 soured bonds: ‘Rishta kharab…’

Seasoned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal broke many hearts this year in May when he announced his decision to walk out of Hera Pheri 3 . Not just the audience but even his team was shocked. This was followed by a legal notice sent to Paresh by Akshay Kumar , who is all set to return to the franchise as Raju. However, Paresh later returned to the project, confirming that he will be back as the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. But did this back and forth sour the actor’s relationship with Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan? Well, Paresh has now revealed the truth.

In his latest interview with News18, Paresh Rawal shared an update about Hera Pheri 3 . He was quoted as saying, “It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year.” When asked about the impact that his decision to leave and then comeback had on his bond with Priyadarshan, the actor shared, “A lot has happened but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent.”

Much to the delight of fans, Paresh also spoke about the possibility of a spin-off film just for his character Babu Bhaiya. The actor explained that he has not had a discussion with the director yet, but if a spin-off on Baburao is made, it will need Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Akshay Kumar as Raju. Paresh stated, “I’m not a greedy actor. I’m not foolish either. I’m not someone who assumes that duniya meri wajah se chalti hai. Even if a standalone film happens someday, Shyam and Raju also need to be there.”

Well, we can’t wait to see the trio back together again!