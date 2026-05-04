Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Cocktail 2, Love & War: Bollywood goes beyond ‘one’ true love

While Bollywood is known for its romances, the upcoming lineup of Hindi films showcase that makers are not limiting themselves to just one love story per film, as love triangles or even more, take centre stage. Is it about normalising cheating or infidelity, or just pure entertainment, the audience will get to see and decide soon as these films take over the big screens. Bollywood films with multiple love stories Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to romance not one, but three leading ladies– actors Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh– in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (PPAWD). A spiritual sequel of the 2022 film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Ananya Panday, PPAWD was seen by many as promoting infidelity. However, Ayushmann denied any such conjecture at the film’s recent trailer launch event saying, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai.” Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Actor Varun Dhawan has been involved in love triangles on screen several times, including his debut film Student Of The Year (2012) and Judwaa 2 (2017). With his upcoming release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, he returns to the genre opposite actors Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film has had its own roller coaster journey with its release date, many have raised concern whether the film normalises cheating. How it justifies the triangle, will be seen once the film releases. Cocktail 2

The 2012 film Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty explored the complex dynamics of friendships and love. Its upcoming sequel featuring actors Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is expected to delve deeper into the dynamics of romance when a third person enters the equation as the three actors get embroiled in a love triangle. Love & War