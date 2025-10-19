Patralekhaa on celebrating Diwali during her pregnancy: It already feels like me, Raj and baby are a family of three

Actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are ready to welcome their first child any day now, and for the mom-to-be, Diwali has become all the more exciting because of it. “We are super excited. Firstly, the baby's coming, and also, professionally, our first production is going to come up in a couple of months. We are also editing our second film. So there is a lot happening, and it's an exciting phase,” she says. Patralekhaa

Talking about this journey of her pregnancy, the actor says, “Me being pregnant has been the source of light for me this year. It's actually a very strange journey that you take. It's difficult because physically you look different, your body changes in these nine months. It can also be a bit overwhelming, because there's a new member that's going to join you in your family.”

Currently in her last trimester, Patralekhaa confesses she feels like a new person today. “I can’t connect with the person that I was last year. Every day, there's something new. The baby's not yet here but there are so many changes that are happening. Nobody can prepare you for this, a person has to go through this journey to understand,” she says.

Mention it to her that it’s her and Rajkummar Rao’s last Diwali together as just the two of them and she butts in, “I don't feel like it's the two of us anymore because the baby is just right there, ready to arrive.” She reflects on their Diwali rituals with a smile. “Raj and I are quite spiritual. Since the time we got married, we have a Diwali Puja every year without fail. Raj is also quite clinical about his mandir, he loves it as this is the place he sits and meditates the most. So, he cleans up the whole place. Sometimes the pandit ji comes and sometimes even Raj has done the puja,” she shares.

Talking about Diwali takes Patralekhaa on a nostalgic trip. “Where I come from, Shillong, my parents had a very close-knit friends’ group. There were some eight couples and their children also have been my friends as we grew up together. So just before Diwali began, every evening we would have a party for a few days leading up to Diwali. And that tradition still continues in Shillong. Many of my friends go back just to celebrate this, but this year I couldn’t go and I really miss it,” she says.

The actor insists that Diwali celebrations have been a part of her life since the day she can remember, and it always brings in good memories for her. “It’s always about being with friends and family on the eve and on the day of Diwali. And I feel like somewhere Diwali is about cleansing, because you're not just cleaning up your house, mentally also you are clearing things out, making space for new things and new year to begin,” she says, signing off by revealing the gift she wants this Diwali: “I just want to have a happy and healthy baby and my production to do really well.”