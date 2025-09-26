Edit Profile
    Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree to get it’s animated series

    Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's Stree universe expands with an animated series as a prelude to Stree 3

    Updated on: Sep 26, 2025 7:16 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s horror-comedy Stree is all set to expand its universe in an exciting new way, with an animated series that will serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated Stree 3. During the Thamma trailer launch in Mumbai, the actor announced the news to her fans. Shraddha shared, “Your favourite Stree is returning, but with an animated series which will release in theatres. It will end with a scene from Stree 3, showing the audience what really happened in Stree’s universe.”

    Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree gets it’s animated series
    

    The 38-year-old further expressed her excitement, saying, “Stree has always been a film close to my heart, and to see its world expand into animation is thrilling. The series will not only entertain but also give audiences the backstory they’ve always been curious about, and it all beautifully ties into Stree 3.”

    Adding to her thoughts, producer Dinesh Vijan shared that the animated spin-off is set to premiere six months before the theatrical release of Stree 3, eventually concluding with a powerful scene that directly connects to the film, ensuring a seamless link between the past and the future of the franchise.

