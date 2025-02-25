Patrick Schwarzenegger refuses getting role in White Lotus because of dad Arnold: 'I wish I didn't have my last name'

Hollywood actor Patrick Schwarzenegger does not believe his well-known father Arnold Schwarzenegger, played a significant role in securing his part in the third season of The White Lotus. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Patrick addressed the speculation that his family connections gave him an advantage over other less privileged actors. Patrick Schwarzenegger says his father did not help him get a role in the third season of The White Lotus.

"I know there are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. But what they don't see is the decade I've spent honing my craft, the hours of dedication I've put into developing my characters, and the countless auditions I've faced rejection from," he said.

In the award-winning anthology series, which debuted earlier this month, Patrick portrays Saxon Ratliff, a character whose family is staying at the resort. Saxon is the son of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey) and works for his father outside of Thailand.

"Of course, it's frustrating, and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, 'I wish I didn't have my last name.' But that's a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I'm very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have, and the lessons and values they've instilled in me," Patrick added.

The 31-year-old is the third child of Terminator star Arnold and journalist Maria Shriver, who is also the niece of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Patrick's acting career commenced at a young age, even before reaching secondary school.

Some of his earliest credits include roles in David Spade’s comedy The Benchwarmers, Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 2, and an episode of Scream Queens, the television series co-created by Ryan Murphy. Last year, he took on a notable role portraying former NFL star Tim Tebow in American Sports Story, a television series that focused on the life and controversies surrounding Aaron Hernandez.