Payal Ghosh: I have gained weight due to panic eating

Payal Ghosh is struggling with the issue of panic eating, which has led to weight gain. The actor reveals her changing body type has impacted the offers coming her way in Bollywood. Payal Ghosh

“I have been through a lot of trauma due to various people and I have named them all in the past. With trauma comes anxiety and stress and you do a lot of things you don’t in general. It causes health issues. I indulged in panic eating and it resulted in weight gain. I am trying my best to be in the best shape possible but the trauma and damage can’t be cured. I am considering seeking professional help as it is getting difficult for me day by day,” says Ghosh, who accused Anuag Kashyap of sexual misconduct in 2020.

The 33-year-old admits she feels crumbled by the pressure to maintain a certain image in Bollywood.

“My career has just been impacted because of weight gain issues but also because of reasons best known. I am not a part of any Bollywood camp. I am an individual fighter… Everyone talks about how an actress gains weight. However, does anyone think why would an actress who’s happily working and likes to take care of her fitness suddenly indulge in eating too much and not giving a damn about their health? Mental health becomes such a big deal that you don’t even care how you look physically. For me, I had reached that point and hence, I would not even think of stuff like diet etc.,” she confesses.

Here, she recalls some incident when she faced body shaming from her peers, saying, “People have talked about the bulge in my belly and how I feel shy to flaunt my belly and navel just because apparently I have a big stomach. People have called me elephant and what not. No one likes to listen to these things. My mental health was in such a bad condition that I didn’t care about how I looked. However, now, slowly and steadily, I am doing my best to come out of that situation and focus entirely on work. My next release is Fire Of Love: Red alongside Krushna Abhishek and there’s a lot of hard work that has gone behind it. I want to be recognised more for my work here onwards and I hope this film serves as the beginning for that”.

She ends with a request for all the people, “I wish people introspect and do the needful.

