...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi; announces changes are being made

Director of Peddi Buchi Babu Sana has responded to criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's role, promising changes to address concerns.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 11:17 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi has not left viewers polarised- the criticism over the sexualisation has been uniform across the board. The excessive shots and close-ups of her body, and even the fact that the hero Peddi (played by Ram Charan) kisses her without any consent, all this has come under the scanner. And now, the makers have taken notice.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Peddi.

Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi's director, has issued a statement today on X, announcing that changes will be made to the film running in cinemas. He apologised as well.

“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize,” read the statement. He went on to add, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

ram charan janhvi kapoor
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi; announces changes are being made
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi; announces changes are being made
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.